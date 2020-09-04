With the lockdown gradually lifting and people across the country stepping out into the new normal, Zee TV resumed the shoots of its popular shows and reconnected its audiences with the journeys of their beloved characters. Kumkum Bhagya, which has been one of the most popular shows on the channel, also offered a rather interesting twist to its viewers after its comeback and continues to rule the viewership charts. Abhi (played by Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya’s (Sriti Jha) love story has captivated the audience for years, in fact, they are two of the most popular characters and actors in India Television history. But did you know that our very own Pragya never thought of being an actress?

Hailing from Begusarai, Sriti Jha was a studious and ambitious girl, but she never in her wildest imagination thought she would be an actress. Though she was a part of several dramas and skits during her school days, coming to Mumbai and being a huge star was never on her mind. In fact, it was her sister - Meenakshi who convinced her to take up acting. Her elder sibling also made her parents understand and told Sriti not to be shy and try her luck in showbiz.

Talking about the same, Sriti Jha who plays the role of Pragya in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya revealed, “Meenakshi really fought my battles. I was actually really shy to even accept that I could be an actress and never thought of it as a career option. When I even went for my first audition, I never thought I would get the part. I remember, the audition was happening in a modelling agency, there were really pretty girls in the line and I had gone from my college with no makeup on, just being the plain and simple me. In fact, I was wearing my glasses as well and they told me to take them off. After that I was convinced that they would not take me, so I didn’t even try. But I guess they liked my natural acting and I got through. However, even after I got through, I never thought it would materialise into a career. I never thought I’d go to Bombay and act.”

Sriti further added, “Obviously my parents were also protective and none of us knew about showbiz. There was no plan of getting into acting or coming to Mumbai and giving myself a few years to try it out, so it came as a surprise to them. But my sister, I don’t know how she believed in me and convinced us. In fact, she had never seen me act or on stage, but she told me that this an opportunity that you shouldn’t let go. Now I feel that if she had not insisted so much and convinced me, I wouldn’t be in Mumbai and be your Pragya. I was not taking the offer seriously, but thank god for her that she convinced me.”

Well, all Pragya fans surely know who they need to thank now! While you shower Meenakshi with all your love and affection, wait and watch as several twists and turns are set to take place in Abhi, Pragya, Ranbir and Prachi’s life in the upcoming episodes.

Also Read: Pooja Banerjee says she couldn’t stop crying after Kumkum Bhagya set caught fire

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.