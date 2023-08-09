Tandon family and Ranbir will be seen racing against time as they attempt to find Mihika in time for the engagement.

Zee TV’s popular primetime drama Kumkum Bhagya has kept its audience hooked on to their television screens with intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) lives. The viewers recently witnessed how Prachi got married to Akshay (Abhishek Malik) for the custody of her daughter Khushi (Trisha Rohatgi), and after that, Ranbir agreed to marry Akshay’s sister Mihika (Aafreen Dabestani). However, after seeing Prachi and Ranbir's connection, Akshay seems to be getting jealous. In fact, he has been finding every reason to fasten the wedding ceremony of Ranbir with Mihika, so that Ranbir goes away from his life.

Kumkum Bhagya: Mihika to go missing right before the engagement ceremony with Ranbir

While the whole family is preparing for Ranbir and Mihika’s engagement ceremony, in the upcoming episodes, the audience will witness Mihika getting kidnapped, leaving everyone in shock. Moreover, Ranbir will find out that Akshay is the sole guardian of Khushi as per the adoption papers, and Prachi has no right over their daughter officially. And now that he is getting married to Mihika, he is on the verge of losing the chance of getting his daughter back.

On the other hand, Ranbir is also left wondering as to who has kidnapped Mihika as he and the Tandon family are racing against time to find Mihika in time. On the other hand, Ranbir will have to find a way soon to get his daughter back.

