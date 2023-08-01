Zee TV’s popular primetime drama Kumkum Bhagya has kept its audience hooked with intriguing twists and turns. While the story focuses on the lead couple Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and how their lives are constantly intertwined, the viewers recently witnessed a massive twist with Prachi marrying Akshay (Abhishek Malik), after the misunderstandings between Ranbir and Prachi grew over time.

Kumkum Bhagya: Amidst changing feelings of Prachi for Ranbir, his marriage is fixed with Mihika

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Akshay takes Prachi for shopping to a mall but gets furious seeing Ranbir there. However, soon after they reach the shopping mall, it gets attacked by some goons, and they hold several people hostage. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how Prachi’s life is held on gunpoint by attackers and Ranbir jumps in to save her. Prachi will be touched by Ranbir’s efforts and gestures to rescue her despite everything they have gone through. These circumstances will definitely lead to Prachi and Ranbir getting closer but Akshay is left jealous to see his wife having a soft corner for her ex-husband. Although the police will come and save everyone from the mall, this incidence will change the way Prachi sees Ranbir.

On the other hand, Ranbir will get a shock when he sees his mother Pallavi (Khyaati Keswani) at Akshay’s house. Pallavi is keen on fixing her son’s marriage with and Mihika and has come there to Akshay’s house to finalize the engagement and wedding dates. With so many lives intertwined with each other, will the eternal love of Prachi and Ranbir be able to survive and cross barriers. Will they be able to fix their twisted relationships or will they accept fate and move on? The show Kumkum Bhagya airs every day at 9 pm, only on Zee TV.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya leading lady Mugdha Chaphekar gets inspired by Kiara Advani for her new bridal look

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.