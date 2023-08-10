Vijay Deverakonda recently spoke to the media about the failure of Liger as he attended the trailer launch of his next, Kushi.

Vijay Deverakonda fans couldn’t stop expressing their excitement as the actor is all set to return to theatres, this time, in a quintessential boy-next-door avatar in the upcoming romantic comedy Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While fans are also eagerly waiting to see more of this rarely explored chemistry between two of these popular stars, in a recent media interaction, Vijay recalled his past experience in Bollywood and opened about the failure of Liger, which starred him alongside Ananya Panday.

Vijay Deverakonda opens up about Liger failure; says, “I have experienced many flops in the past”

Despite receiving a platform like Dharma Productions which backed this action entertainer set against the backdrop of MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and the extreme popularity of Vijay Deverakonda post Arjun Reddy, Liger failed to entice the audience. Speaking about the same at the trailer launch of Kushi, which was held on August 9, Vijay revealed that he is experienced about dealing with flop movies and often takes it in his stride. He said, "It does hurt when a film doesn't work. I have experienced many flops in the past, and Liger is not the first one. I have also had many hits before. I will continue to experience both flops and hits, because ultimately we are trying to tell stories." He continued, "I am not afraid of failure. Even though it hurts when a film doesn't work, it doesn't stop me from trying again. I am not afraid of stumbling."

Furthermore, while he explained the need for telling stories, he also added, "My ambition is always to pursue something creative, and my lifestyle is to wholeheartedly committed to it." Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger boasted of an ensemble cast which included actors from the South and Bollywood industry. The film released on August 25, 2022.

Talking about his next Kushi, the film brings together Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanati and the film will explore different facets of relationships and marriage. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is shot across several cities including Turkey and is slated to release on September 1 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

