Pluckk, a leading food tech D2C company, has announced its partnership with Kareena Kapoor Khan as an investor and brand ambassador. Khan is one of the most popular and respected actresses in Bollywood, and she is known for her beauty, grace, and good health. The actress attended an event, ‘Eat Good, Do Great’ organised by Pluckk, on Wednesday.

For the unversed, Pluckk has recently launched its digital brand film under its ‘Eat Good, Do Great’ campaign. The campaign is aimed to put a spotlight on the correlation between Pluckk’s brand promise of providing high-quality produce and what today’s customers are looking for. Through this campaign, the brand has been creating awareness.

Coming back to the professional front of Kareena, she was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan. She has an interesting line-up with multiple films in her kitty. She will be next seen in a Hansal Mehta directorial, which is said to be a suspense-thriller. Besides this, she has The Crew, which will also star Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Kareena will also share the screen space with Vijay Varma in The Devotion of Suspect X.

