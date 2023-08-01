comscore
Last Updated 01.08.2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Chandu Champion first look out: Kartik Aaryan sports a blazer with a crest of India; says, "Proud to be playing a Real Hero"

Chandu Champion first look out: Kartik Aaryan sports a blazer with a crest of India; says, “Proud to be playing a Real Hero”

Kartik Aaryan has already started shooting for Chandu Champion.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Chandu Champion based on a true story of a sportsperson and directed by Kabir Khan is currently getting the masses curious. The audience will witness this extraordinary real-life story on the reel which is headlined by the versatile Kartik Aaryan and today the makers are here with the first look from the film with Kartik in its titular role, exuding pride in the India blazer.

The much-awaited first look shows the young superstar in a completely new avatar - fully getting into the skin of the character. With short hair and wearing the blazer of India, Kartik has attempted a never been seen before look for the film. His off-screen messy-sexy hairdo is a hairstyle cult amidst the boys, but when it comes to his films, the actor always transforms like a chameleon to get into the role and this time he has surprised everyone and how!

His sharp buzz-cut haircut and that intense look on his face give us a glimpse that he has a riveting story to tell and one that will make the nation proud. Biopics are always interesting to watch and Kartik has surely left no stone unturned to get this one right! This new avatar of the young superstar has indeed further piqued the excitement for the release of the film!

Chandu Champion went on floors with its mahurat shot in London in the presence of Sajid & Warda Nadiadwala along with Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan present at the location with, a special guest of honor Minister of Culture, Media and Sports RT Hon Stuart Andrew.

The film will mark Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It's indeed one of the most coolest collaboration as the project brings three talented and giants of the industry together. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion will be directed by Kabir Khan and will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on EID June 2024.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan to share screen with Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav and Bhagyashree in Chandu Champion: Report

More Pages: Chandu Champion Box Office Collection

