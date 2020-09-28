Former Dharmatic Entertainment (Dharma Productions’ digital firm) employee Kshitij Prasad was arrested on September 26 after being summoned in by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the drugs probe. He has now alleged that NCB tried to force him to falsely implicate Karan Johar and the other big names from Dharma Productions. Though the agency has denied these claims, Kshitij Prasad’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde alleged that his client was being blackmailed and harassed by the NCB officials.

According to Indian Express, Satish Maneshinde told the news portal, “The NCB officers, apart from Sameer Wankhede, were courteous to Kshitij and provided him with a comfortable sleeping arrangement. The next morning when his statement recording resumed, Kshitij was categorically informed by Sameer Wankhede in the presence of several other officers, that since he was associated with Dharma Productions, they would let him off if he implicated Karan Johar and some others, falsely alleging that they consumed drugs. Kshitij refused to comply with this despite the pressure being mounted on him as he did not know any of these people personally and did not wish to falsely implicate anyone.”

However, Sameer Wankhede denied these claims stating that it is a normal routine for the accused to make such allegations. NCB Deputy DG Jain told Indian Express, “The investigation is being carried out in a professional manner and there is no intended target other than what is revealed during the investigation. The allegations (by Prasad) are absolutely untrue.”

On September 26, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned for questioning in the drugs scandal. A day ago, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash and Rakul Preet Singh were also questioned by NCB.

In a statement released last week, Karan Johar revealed that Kshitij Prasad worked with Dharmatic briefly and that he did not know him personally. He also said, "I would like to further state that several media news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my "aides"/"close aides". I would like to place on record that I do not know these individual personally and neither of these two individuals are "aides" or "close aides". NEITHER I, NOR DHARMA PRODUCTIONS CAN BE MADE RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT PEOPLE DO IN THEIR PERSONAL LIVES. THESE ALLEGATIONS DO NOT PERTAIN TO DHARMA PRODUCTIONS.”

ALSO READ: Executive Producer Kshitij Prasad arrested by NCB after 24 hours of interrogation in drug probe

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.