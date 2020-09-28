Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.09.2020 | 10:48 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Kshitij Prasad alleges NCB forced him to falsely implicate Karan Johar in drugs investigation, agency denies these claims

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Former Dharmatic Entertainment (Dharma Productions’ digital firm) employee Kshitij Prasad was arrested on September 26 after being summoned in by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the drugs probe. He has now alleged that NCB tried to force him to falsely implicate Karan Johar and the other big names from Dharma Productions. Though the agency has denied these claims, Kshitij Prasad’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde alleged that his client was being blackmailed and harassed by the NCB officials.

Kshitij Prasad alleges NCB forced him to falsely implicate Karan Johar in drugs investigation, agency denies these claims

According to Indian Express, Satish Maneshinde told the news portal, “The NCB officers, apart from Sameer Wankhede, were courteous to Kshitij and provided him with a comfortable sleeping arrangement. The next morning when his statement recording resumed, Kshitij was categorically informed by Sameer Wankhede in the presence of several other officers, that since he was associated with Dharma Productions, they would let him off if he implicated Karan Johar and some others, falsely alleging that they consumed drugs. Kshitij refused to comply with this despite the pressure being mounted on him as he did not know any of these people personally and did not wish to falsely implicate anyone.”

However, Sameer Wankhede denied these claims stating that it is a normal routine for the accused to make such allegations. NCB Deputy DG Jain told Indian Express, “The investigation is being carried out in a professional manner and there is no intended target other than what is revealed during the investigation. The allegations (by Prasad) are absolutely untrue.”

On September 26, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned for questioning in the drugs scandal. A day ago, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash and Rakul Preet Singh were also questioned by NCB.

In a statement released last week, Karan Johar revealed that Kshitij Prasad worked with Dharmatic briefly and that he did not know him personally. He also said, "I would like to further state that several media news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my "aides"/"close aides". I would like to place on record that I do not know these individual personally and neither of these two individuals are "aides" or "close aides". NEITHER I, NOR DHARMA PRODUCTIONS CAN BE MADE RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT PEOPLE DO IN THEIR PERSONAL LIVES. THESE ALLEGATIONS DO NOT PERTAIN TO DHARMA PRODUCTIONS.”

ALSO READ: Executive Producer Kshitij Prasad arrested by NCB after 24 hours of interrogation in drug probe

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rakul Preet Singh approaches Delhi High…

Mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Rakul…

Poonam Pandey gets back with husband Sam…

Here’s why NCB has seized the mobile phones…

Deepika Padukone broke down thrice during…

Deepika Padukone being interrogated by a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification