Last Updated 28.09.2020 | 11:00 AM IST

Probe leaves Deepika Padukone “shaken”

BySubhash K. Jha

Deepika Padukone is deeply shaken by the intense grilling that she was subjected to by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday.

Although she had gone through the drill with her legal team the night before, the rigorous line of questioning nonetheless left her shaken. Sources in the know say, “The other heroines (Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh) handled the questioning well. Deepika Padukone was shaken and at times very unsure of her answers.”

While there is no official word on the future questioning of any of the actresses already questioned by the NCB, unofficial sources from the Government say they can be called in for a questioning “any time.”

ALSO READ: Here’s why NCB has seized the mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

