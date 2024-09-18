CONFIRMED! Jacqueline Fernandez to share screen space with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Kill ‘Em All 2; first trailer out!

Jacqueline Fernandez is set to share the screen space with action star Jean-Claude Van Damme in the upcoming action sequel Kill ‘Em All 2. The first trailer for the film, which Sony is releasing digitally on September 24, has revealed Fernandez’s role as Van Damme’s on-screen daughter, Vanessa.

The film takes place seven years after the events of Kill ‘Em All, with retired spy Phillip (Van Damme) living off the grid in Italy with Vanessa. Their peaceful life is interrupted when Vlad, the vengeful brother of their former target, discovers their location. As they fight to escape his army, Phillip and Vanessa must unite to protect themselves and the village Phillip once called home.

Speculation about a collaboration between Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jacqueline Fernandez first arose in September 2023 when a photo of the two went viral, but no official confirmation was made at the time. Now, with the trailer release, Fernandez's Hollywood role has finally been confirmed.

Besides this Hollywood project, Jacqueline has an interesting line-up. She will be seen next in Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar. The film stars an ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

