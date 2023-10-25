comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Katrina Kaif becomes global brand ambassador for Rado

Rado is a Swiss luxury watch manufacturer.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been announced as the Global Brand Ambassador for Rado, the renowned Swiss watchmaker celebrated for its pioneering approach to crafting enduring designs with innovative materials. This captivating partnership further emphasizes Rado's commitment to creating cherished, everlasting memories.

Renowned for her grace and fashion-forward style, Katrina Kaif aligns seamlessly with Rado's fusion of fashion and innovation. Rado's rich history of crafting cutting-edge, aesthetically pleasing timepieces gains a touch of sophistication through Katrina's collaboration. This partnership underscores the expanding impact of Bollywood stars globally. Katrina's international allure and extensive fan base elevate Rado's recognition in diverse markets.

Katrina Kaif also expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "I am honoured and excited to be associated with Rado, a brand known for its excellence in watchmaking. Rado watches have always fascinated me with their innovative designs and commitment to quality. I look forward to representing this iconic Swiss brand on a global platform."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rado (@rado)

As the Global Brand Ambassador for Rado, Katrina Kaif will take centre stage in the brand's latest campaigns. Her debut campaign with Rado will not only showcase exceptional timepieces but also emphasise the fusion of timeless materials with an enduring style. This partnership surely exemplifies the evolving dynamics of the entertainment and luxury industries, marking a landmark moment for both Katrina Kaif and Rado as they leave a permanent mark on the global stage.

