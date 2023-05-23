Another Korean drama is getting an Indian remake. Following the news of JioCinema working on Suspicious Partner adaptation, Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment are joining hands for the upcoming procedural drama Gyaarah Gyaaraah. The series is a Hindi adaptation of the Korean drama Signal, which originally starred Kim Hye Soo, Lee Je Hoon and Cho Jin Woong. In the Indian adaptation, Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa have been roped in for the lead roles.

Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal to headline Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’s Gyaarah Gyaarah, Indian adaptation of Korean drama Signal for ZEE5

It will be an investigative fantasy drama set at ZEE5 which will span across three decades and timelines – 1990, 2001 and 2016. The series Gyaarah Gyaarah is directed by Pagglait fame Umesh Bisht and co-written by Puja Banerji and Sunjoy Shekhar.

The K-drama is one of the most critically acclaimed drams of all time. As per Asian Wiki, Signal narrates the story of “Park Hae Yeong, who was a student in elementary school at the time, who saw a young girl being abducted on her way home from school fifteen years ago. The girl was discovered dead a few days later, but the authorities were unable to identify the killer. Hae Yeong eventually developed a distrust for the police. Hae Yeong is currently a police officer and criminal profiler after fifteen years. He comes across a walkie-talkie one day, which enables him to communicate with Detective Lee Jae Han who is in the past. Afterwards, in an effort to investigate unsolved crimes, police officers Cha So Hyun, Hae Yeong, and Jae Han set out on a voyage.”

The criminal case depicted in Signal is reportedly inspired by a true incident which occurred in South Korea’s Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province over the course of 1986 – 1991. Reports had stated that 10 women were allegedly raped and murdered within the 2 km radius of the province with victims ranging from a 13-year-old school girl to a 71-year-old grandmother.

