Aryan Khan case: NCB’s SIT reacts SHARPLY to Sameer Wankhede-Shah Rukh Khan’s chats: “Wankhede never informed us about the chats. Indulging in such conversations with the family of the accused is a serious VIOLATION of the rules”

The Aryan Khan case is back in the spotlight after the CBI filed a case of corruption against Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede and four others for allegedly collecting Rs 50 lakh from Aryan’s father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In a major development, the chats between Sameer Wankhede and Shah Rukh Khan got leaked to the press last week. It showed SRK pleading to the then-former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to release Aryan from prison. The chats were submitted by Sameer Wankhede to the Bombay High Court to prove his innocence and to make it clear that he never demanded a bribe from the star.

Aryan Khan case: NCB’s SIT reacts SHARPLY to Sameer Wankhede-Shah Rukh Khan’s chats: “Wankhede never informed us about the chats. Indulging in such conversations with the family of the accused is a serious VIOLATION of the rules”

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the drug case, has reacted sharply to the fact that Wankhede communicated with Shah Rukh while Aryan was in custody. A senior officer, on condition of anonymity, spoke to Mid-Day and said, “We were not aware of the chats Wankhede had with SRK and he never informed the department. Indulging in such conversations with the family of the accused is a serious violation of the rules.” It was also reported in the article that an enquiry will be sought against Wankhede for this act.

The SIT also remarked that the charges against Aryan Khan were unjustified as no drugs were found in his possession. Further, SOPs were not followed and no blood test was done of Aryan.

Meanwhile, yesterday, that is, Monday, May 22, the Bombay High Court, too, spoke about the chats. The court accused Sameer Wankhede of leaking the chats while the matter is still subjudice. It also instructed him to not leak any further chats that can hinder the ongoing investigation.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, who represented Wankhede, however, made it clear that the officer had not leaked the chats and that the press accessed it from the petition he filed before the court. He also added that the chats were included in the affidavit to counter the corruption charges levelled at Wankhede. Ponda argued that why would the father of an accused address the officer as upright if the latter had asked for a bribe.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the Bombay High Court granted an extension of the interim protection to Sameer Wankhede until June 8. Yesterday, Wankhede also requested Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar for protection for himself and his family after they received threats on social media.

Also Read: NCB officer involved in Aryan Khan drug case gets dismissed

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.