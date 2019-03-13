Rohit Shetty not fully CONTENT with Simmba’s box office success, here’s why

Rohit Shetty has had a great year with his Ranveer Singh starrer ending the year with a BANG. The movie made some great profits with the domestic collection grossing over Rs 240.31 cr. Despite this, Rohit said at the FICCI 2019 conference that it could have been more but the average footfall for the flick was not more than 2 crore. He also compared the same with Dangal footfalls which was about 4 crore. He spoke to Bollywood Hungama’s Faridoon Shahryar at the FICCI press conference. He said, “We should have more theatres and we need help from the government. We should have theatres in small towns. Simmba being such a huge hit, today if we count the foot fall, it is 2 crore. Dangal must be having four crore, not more than that in a population of 135 cr people max number of people who went in theaters is 4 crore people, that is not even 10 per cent.”

He also reasoned out why India has only about 10, 000 screens. He said, “Theatre owners have their own issues of maintenance, bills, land, payments, overheads. I think we need to come together with the government and see how we can help the theatre owners and find a way that there are more screens.”

Rohit made some pertinent points at the convention and also said that he is planning to make a female cop movie to complete the Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi universe. He also said that earlier he had reservations about the same but then he is amazed how the masses have accepted the same.

