Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.03.2019 | 12:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Malaika Arora opens up about ending her 18-year-old marriage with Arbaaz Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan shocked the industry when they decided to part ways in 2017. Though it was a mutual decision, it came as a shock as they ended their 18 years of marriage. While both have respectively moved on their lives since their split respectively, they are on good terms and are jointly raising their teenage son Arhaan.  Arbaaz is dating Georgia Andriani whereas Malaika is reportedly in a very serious relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora opens up about ending her 18-year-old marriage with Arbaaz Khan

Talking about the divorce, Malaika Arora recently opened up about her decision to separate and expressed how glad she is about it. She said that the divorce gave her the freedom to make new choices and move on her life without any pressure or baggage of the past. Speaking of moving on in life, Malaika said that at one point in everyone’s life, they want to have companionship and not want to stay single for the rest of their lives.

Rumours are rife that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will be getting married soon. While none of them have either confirmed their relationship or their speculated wedding, they have hinted time and again on Koffee With Karan that they are no single.

Malaika Arora, on the work front, was recently the judge on India’s Got Talent alongside Karan Johar and Kirron Kher.

ALSO READ: LEAKED! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s reported WEDDING prep details

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

LEAKED! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s…

KGF star Yash CLARIFIES on death threat…

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Jodhpur High Court…

Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar SPEAKS up…

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is on GREAT terms with…

Varun Dhawan just CONFIRMED that he will…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification