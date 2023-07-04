comscore
Kriti Sanon announces her own production house Blue Butterfly Films

Kriti Sanon penned a heartfelt note about launching her own production house on her social media.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Last seen in Adipurush, Kriti Sanon, who started her career as a model, has some interesting projects in the pipeline. Amid her busy schedule of films, the actress took her fans by surprise by making an announcement about something new that will be unfolding in the coming half year. She is venturing into producing films and now donning the hat of a producer with her her production house Blue Butterfly Films.

Taking to social media, Kriti Sanon launched Blue Butterfly Films with a video and captioned it with a note describing her journey of becoming a producer saying, “And Its time to shift the gear! I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of filmmaking. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself. Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!! Announcing something special tomorrow. Stay Tuned!” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)


As for her professional commitments, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath Part 1 and she will be reuniting with her first co-star Tiger Shroff. Besides that she will be see in The Crew starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Rajkummar Rao, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line.

Also Read: Bhediya duo Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon reunite to vibe on ‘Baaki Sab Theek’ song; actor comments, “love you to the moon”

