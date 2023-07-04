Hours after the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani trailer release, a section of Hawk-eyed netizens spotted Ananya Panday in a song sequence. Well, there is more!

REVEALED: Varun Dhawan joins Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan in the Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer has left moviegoers excited. Ananya Panday's blink-and-miss glimpse has grabbed a lot of attention. Bollywood Hungama has got to know some exciting details regarding the cameos in the upcoming film. Not only Ananya, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, but the film will also feature Varun Dhawan.

A source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama, “Varun Dhawan has a small cameo in a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. Varun had come to the sets to meet Karan and since they were anyway filming that song, he asked him to do the step. Varun, Ananya, Janhvi, and Sara, are featured in the same song, which is the introduction track of Ranveer Singh’s character.”

Speaking of the trailer, it introduces Rocky Randhawa, Rani Chatterjee and their family members. The trailer looks promising and packed with comedy, romance and drama. The film is slated to release on July 28. The makers have already released the romantic track, ‘Tum Kya Mile,’ and it has garnered a positive response from the audience.

It will be interesting to see Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday shaking a leg along with Ranveer.

