Koffee With Karan 8: Saif Ali Khan to feature on Karan Johar's show with mother Sharmila Tagore

Koffee With Karan 8: Saif Ali Khan to feature on Karan Johar’s show with mother Sharmila Tagore

By Subhash K. Jha

Koffee with Karan this week promises to override its reputation of pure fun. The guests on Thursday are the precious mother-son pair of Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan. Saif was never too keen on doing ‘together’ interviews with his illustrious mother.

But who can say no to Karan?! He is not only very close to Saif’s wife Kareena but also to Sharmila Tagore. In fact, the role that Shabana Azmi eventually played in Karan Johar’s effervescent Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was originally offered to Sharmilaji. Getting her to come on the show was far more difficult than getting Saif.

For the first time, Saif will be seen sharing his thoughts on his iconic mother, on what it means to be born to two of the biggest celebrities of the country.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 8: Five moments which prove that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the ‘IT’ couple

