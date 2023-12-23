Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi rake in Rs. 12 crore from sale of four luxe flats: Report

In a strategic move, film producer Boney Kapoor, along with his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, has made headlines by selling four of their upscale apartments in Mumbai's coveted Andheri suburbs. The prime real estate, situated in the posh Lokhandwala Complex of Andheri, fetched the Kapoor trio an impressive total of Rs 12 crore.

The first set of transactions, involving two flats on the first floor of a building in Lokhandwala Complex, were sealed for Rs 6.02 crore. The deal, registered on November 2, 2023, spans a collective area of 1870 sq ft and includes an open car parking space. The fortunate buyers, Siddharth Narayan and Anju Narayan, secured their new residences as part of this lucrative agreement.

This lucrative move comes after their noteworthy purchase of a duplex apartment in Bandra for a staggering Rs 65 crore in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in some of the biggest films, which include Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and the much-awaited Jr. NTR starrer Devara Part 1, which is releasing in cinemas on April 5, 2024.

