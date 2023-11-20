Karan Johar will be unveiling some interesting secrets of his ‘Students’ Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra on the couch in the upcoming episode.

Just a day ago, a new promo of Koffee With Karan 8 was unveiled. Now, on November 20, the makers unveiled the latest trailer of the upcoming episode, and it is expected to feature Karan Johar’s favourite students, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan will be coming together on the couch after their debut on the show way back in 2013. And it seems it is going to be no less than a rollercoaster ride. The promo kicks off with Varun pleading Karan Johar about ‘keeping their relationships intact by the end of this show’.

Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Karan Johar spills beans on ‘steamy affairs’ of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan; latter calls him ‘Ghar Tode’

For the unversed, the association of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan with Karan Johar goes way back since the time the duo were assistant directors of the latter’s directorial My Name Is Khan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Opening up about shooting in UCLA for the film, Sidharth Malhotra revealed that Varun Dhawan would often ‘pataofy’ girls by promising them a photo with Shah Rukh Khan. While discussing the same, Karan Johar throws a googly at them saying, “At that point of time, you’ll were having very steamy affairs with the costume department”. Responding to KJo’s claims, Varun said, “In my dad's film there is a character called 'shaadi ram ghar jode', when it's Karan Johar, it's 'ghar thode'”.

The promo also showcases how Sidharth and Varun try to turn the tables on Karan Johar by asking him questions. While Varun asks him about how to make Salman Khan say ‘yes’ to a movie, Karan Johar responded, “Beg, borrow, steal”, Sidharth puts him in a spot asking about ‘his three best friends in Bollywood’, to which KJo stays silent. We also get a glimpse of the Rapid Fire round, where Sidharth and Karan Johar appreciate Varun’s a**. Karan goes on to describe it as a ‘bubble butt’, to which Dhawan adds that it is ‘smooth as velvet’.

The fun promo clip has received a lot of fans as they can’t wait to see what more secrets Karan Johar has in store for them. For the unversed, this is Sid’s first appearance after his marriage with Kiara Advani, and on the other hand, Varun Dhawan is married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

The episode will air on Thursday, November 23 at 12 AM only on Disney+ Hotstar.

