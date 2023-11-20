Sushmita Sen opens up on father’s disapproval over swimsuit during Miss India; says, “My father didn’t speak to me for a bit”

Sushmita Sen, the trailblazing Miss Universe 1994, recently delved into her journey to stardom, shedding light on her father's initial reservations about her participating in the Miss India pageant. In a candid interview with Mid-Day, the actress disclosed that her father, an Indian Army officer, was initially disapproving when she expressed her desire to enter the beauty pageant.

Sushmita Sen opens up on father’s disapproval over swimsuit during Miss India; says, “My father didn’t speak to me for a bit”

Sen, who made history as the first Indian to clinch the Miss Universe title, admitted that her father's dream for her was to become an IAS officer. Recalling the moment when she informed her father about participating in Miss India, Sen shared, “When the bomb was dropped on my father that she wants to enter Miss India, my father didn't speak to me for a bit. I remember having this very emotional moment with my father when I promised him, ‘Baba I have to wear a swimsuit. I cannot not wear it. It’s part of the show.”

In the interview, Sen detailed a heartfelt conversation with her father, assuring him of her commitment to maintain respect and dignity while participating in the swimsuit segment. She promised to handle it with grace and not be crass, emphasizing her understanding of the cultural nuances involved.

Sen acknowledged another point of contention with her father regarding education. Her decision not to pursue college and graduate was a source of concern for him. The actress, respecting her father's wishes, eventually made sure her daughter, Renee, earned her degree, echoing the emphasis on education instilled by her father. Sushmita said, “Because he always said, ‘Beta, do whatever, but have a degree.’ Wo mere mei bhi problem hai (I also have the same problem). I made Renee (daughter) also get her degree. That was my condition.”

Despite initial reservations, Sen's father evolved to become a pillar of support. He proudly received her honorary doctorate, a testament to the profound journey the actress embarked on, “I was sick as a dog that day. How apt that he received the doctorate from Mr. Narayana Murthy,” Sen added.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen continues to make waves with her recent release, Aarya season 3, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3. Sushmita was also seen in Taali. Directed by Ravi Jadhav and featuring an ensemble cast, including Krutika Deo, Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Suvrat Joshi, Hemangi Kavi, Meenakshi Chugh, and Maya Rachel McManus, narrates the inspirational journey of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The biographical drama made its exclusive debut on JioCinema on August 15.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen reacts to ‘gold-digger’ comments after being linked up with Lalit Modi: “Let’s get the facts straight. I don’t even like gold. I like diamonds”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.