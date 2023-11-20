Salman and Katrina were speaking on the sidelines where the actress was praising Virat Kohli’s passion and dedication to the game.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back on the silver screen with the third installment of the Tiger franchise. With Aditya Chopra’s Tiger 3, they have reprised their iconic characters, super-agents Tiger and Zoya from the YRF Spy Universe. The film has collected over Rs. 220.25 crores at the box office so far. And it seems like Tiger 4 is already in the works. At the finals of the Cricket World Cup 2023, Salman and Katrina were speaking on the sidelines where the actress was praising Virat Kohli’s passion and dedication to the game.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif seemingly confirm Tiger 4 at World Cup 2023 finals

During the conversation, Katrina Kaif said, “Watching Virat when he started playing IPL for RCB, from then until now just look at the journey and the graph….” To which, Salman Khan added, “And, you also saw from Tiger 1 to Tiger 3 na and that too at 57. Now wait for Tiger 4 at 60,” leaving Katrina in splits.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi. It was released this Diwali on Sunday, November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

