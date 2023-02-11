Fans of Salman Khan cannot wait to see the superstar in his elements on the big screen. As they gear up to celebrate the festival of films with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the makers have decided to give fans a special treat in the Valentines Week. The makers have decided to unveil the first romantic track from the quintessential masala entertainer that will be picturized on Khan and his onscreen lady love Pooja Hegde. Before releasing it on February 12, the makers decided to give everyone a glimpse into the Himesh Reshammiya composition.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan shares teaser of the romantic track ‘Naiyo Lagda’ in Valentines Week

A source close to the film said, “The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have upped the ante for this Valentine’s Day after releasing the teaser of one of the first songs from the film. This romantic song packs a whole lot of melody and will be a befitting song for this Valentines celebrations. The song will feature Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, and the chemistry between the two is almost palpable and the delightful locations will take the romance quotient up several notches.” ‘Naiyo Lagda’ is expected to be a love anthem from the film and it is set in the picturesque valleys of Ladakh.

Himesh Reshammiya, who has previously also composed blockbuster songs for Salman Khan like ‘Teri Meri’, the title track of Tere Naam, ‘Tu hi Tu Har Jagah’, among others, has also composed this love track with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed whereas Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal have lent their voice.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Salman Khan Films Production. It is produced by his mother Salma Khan and is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023.

