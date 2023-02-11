It is to be reminded to our readers that Bollywood Hungama was the first to write about Hrithik Roshan's exit from Nitesh Tiwari's prestigious project, Ramayan. We had reported how Hrithik was not too excited to do the negative track of Ravan after playing Vedha in Vikram Vedha. And now, we have learnt that Hrithik is very eager to be a superhero again.

After the Ramayan fiasco, Hrithik Roshan puts Krrish 4 in the forefront; looks out for a Hollywood director

"After exiting from Ramayan, Hrithik has shifted all his energies to the VFX-heavy superhero film Krrish 4. Over the last month, he sat down with his father, Rakesh Roshan, to lock the script of Krrish 4, and wants to take it on floors as early as possible. Duggu has all the plans on the paper now for this homegrown superhero film," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

he source informed us that Hrithik at the moment is craving to get back to playing the original superhero of Indian Cinema. "He wants to be Krrish. It's his inner calling at the moment. He has informed the people around to start looking out for a director. In-fact, he has also actively told his team to even list down a probable name from Hollywood. Who knows, Hrithik might personally fly down to LA to do meetings with some Hollywood names on Krrish," the source further told us.

Krrish is one of Indian cinema's most loved characters and there has been anticipation for his return for a long time. It seems, he is finally set for a return sooner than anyone can expect.

