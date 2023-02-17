Kiran Rao made an impressive directorial debut with the niche slice-of-life drama, Dhobi Ghat (2011), starring Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra and Kriti Malhotra along with her ex-husband Aamir Khan in a supporting role. It was released more than 12 years ago and now, Kiran Rao is back with her forthcoming film, Laapataa Ladies. Its teaser was attached to the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released on August 11, 2022. The teaser mentioned that the film will be released in cinemas on March 3, 2023.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies delayed; won’t release on March 3

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Laapataa Ladies won’t be able to make it on March 3, that is, two weeks from now. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Laapataa Ladies has been delayed. Though the filming was completed in the first quarter of 2022, the makers are taking time with the post-production and other aspects. A new release date shall be announced soon.”

Laapataa Ladies is produced by Aamir Khan’s Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao’s Kindling Pictures. The source continued, “Aamir is devoted to the film along with Kiran Rao. Both are going through the feedback that they have got from focus screenings and are also working on the marketing aspect. Laapataa Ladies is not the usual mainstream film. Cinema going behaviour has undergone a change post-pandemic. But Aamir Khan and his team are working towards ensuring that they promote their labour of well in such a way that the audiences will be tempted to see it in cinemas.”

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan. In July 2022, Bollywood Hungama reported that Central Railway in the financial year 2021-22 earned Rs. 2.48 crores by offering various premises and rail coaches for film shooting. It is the highest ever amount earned by Central Railway through film shoots ever. Interestingly, out of Rs. 2.48 crores, Rs. 1.27 crores were earned through just one film - Laapataa Ladies! In other words, nearly half of the revenue earned by the railway zone came from just one film.

Amit Kulkarni, of Ekdant Films, who served as the line producer of this film, had exclusively told Bollywood Hungama last year that the film was shot at Yeola railway station and Kanhegaon railway station in Maharashtra. He also added that Laapataa Ladies was the first film to be shot in these locations.

