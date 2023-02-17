Dheeraj Dhoopar won hearts as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya and later as Rajkumar Yadav in Sherdil Shergill. His roles in both these shows were quite the opposite and fans of the popular television star couldn’t stop gushing about how wooed his way into their hearts. And now with the Surbhi Chandna starrer on Colors nearing its end, Dheeraj is said to be keen on exploring something new for his fans. And if sources are to be believed, the actor may soon be collaborating yet again with his favourite producer Ekta Kapoor.

Dheeraj Dhoopar in talks with Ekta Kapoor for a television show?

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares a great bond with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji and has always expressed his gratitude towards her for giving him the character of cricketer Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. Now, it seems that the producer is keen on having Dhoopar on board for another show, details of which are currently strictly kept under wraps. A source close to this said, “Dheeraj doesn’t want to speak about the project now since it is very much in talking stages. He has loved the script and character. He is keen on doing the show.” The source further insisted that it will be a television show and that the actor may explore his romantic side in this love story.

While the source too refrained from divulging any more details, we hear that the actor is considering the offer and may soon sign on the dotted line. Details of the rest of the star cast, channel etc. is yet to be known.

Talking about his work commitments, Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently busy with the finale of Sherdil Shergill that premiered on Colors in September 2022. Prior to that, the actor was also seen in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. On the personal front, 2022 has been a great year for the actor, who experienced fatherhood for the first time as he welcomed his first baby with actress-wife Vinny Arora in August.

