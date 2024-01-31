Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been severed from his role as an ambassador for King Charles' British Asian Trust following a viral video showing him assaulting a student. The incident has sparked widespread criticism and led the Trust to take swift action.

King Charles’ trust cuts ties with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan following assault video

The video, which surfaced online earlier this month, captured Khan angrily striking a man multiple times with his shoe. The clip triggered a wave of condemnation, with netizens voicing their disapproval of the singer's behaviour.

"We strongly condemn any form of violence, whatever the circumstances," a spokesperson for the Trust told Geo News, as reported by Dawn. The spokesperson further confirmed that due to their strict policy against abusive behaviour, the Trust has "ceased any association with Mr Khan."

Notably, Khan was appointed as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust in 2017, then announced by Prince Charles himself. Amidst the backlash, the singer took to social media to share a clarification video alongside the man in the altercation, who identified himself as Khan's student.

In the video, Khan claimed that the altercation stemmed from a "personal issue" and denied that the bottle in question contained alcohol. He described it as "holy water" blessed by a religious cleric. "This is how the relationship is between a teacher and student," Khan stated, justifying his actions as disciplinary measures for the student's alleged misbehaviour.

The student himself corroborated Khan's explanation, calling the video leak an attempt to defame his teacher. His father also chimed in, defending the traditional teacher-student dynamic prevalent in the Qawwali field.

