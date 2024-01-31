Aamir Khan to visit Japan to check on the progress of Junaid Khan’s film? Here’s what we know

Aamir Khan’s elder son, Junaid Khan is all set to make his film debut with Aditya Chopra’s period epic Maharaj directed by Siddharth P Malhotra after doing theatre for over 7 years. He is also currently shooting for his second film, which is a film produced by Aamir Khan Productions in Japan.

A source close to the project shares, “After wrapping a shoot schedule in Mumbai, the production unit has moved to Japan to shoot the next schedule. While Aamir sir is in Mumbai, he in constant touch with the team to take updates on how everything is progressing on the film. He is extremely gung ho about this film and is also planning a quick trip to Japan to see how it’s all shaping up.”

It is said that the film currently in the works is set to capture the picturesque landscapes of Sapporo, a location that has never been showcased on the silver screen before. The anticipation surrounding this project continues to mount, promising audiences a unique visual experience with the unexplored charm of Sapporo as well as viewing Junaid in a romantic role in this upcoming cinematic masterpiece.

