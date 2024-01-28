Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was recently caught in a video, assaulting his disciple with a bottle. The video went viral on social media on Saturday, January 27. Following this, the singer released a clarification statement.

In a subsequent video, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issued a clarification about the video, revealing that a mistake made by his student led to disciplinary action. Khan acknowledged the error and emphasized that the disciplinary measure was taken to uphold the standards of his teaching.

Famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali khan beating his servent for bottle of Alcohol pic.twitter.com/9DZwYxgPmV — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 27, 2024

In another video, the said man or disciple said that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan apologized to him later and he does not have any complaints against him. “Ustad ji came and apologized to me. He is my father, murshid, guru and there is nothing wrong with a father punishing his son. Creating a controversy over this video is a way of blackmailing my ustad,” he said.

بوتل میں پیر صاحب کا دم کیا ہوا پانی تھا pic.twitter.com/tTwQqkUS5n — Tariq Mateen (@tariqmateen) January 27, 2024

The said disciple’s father, was standing alongside Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and said that he sees no wrong in a master punishing his disciple.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hails from a family steeped in the music industry. His uncle, the venerable Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, remains etched in history as an illustrious member of a renowned qawwali ensemble. Over the years, he has become the head of the qawwali gharana and leads a pack of singers.

