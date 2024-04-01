Libas has announced the appointment of Kiara Advani as their new Brand Ambassador in their latest brand film. With this exciting collaboration, Libas is poised to redefine the standards of ethnic wear, positioning itself as the epitome of aspirational fashion for the modern Indian woman.

Kiara Advani roped in as the brand ambassador for Libas

Kiara Advani's vibrant persona and her trendsetting style perfectly align with Libas' ethos, which celebrates the spirit of the contemporary Indian woman - free-spirited, independent, and evolved. The brand film begins with Kiara grooving to a retro beat. She transitions from a playful daytime outfit to a dazzling evening ensemble from Libas’ Spring-Summer collection, surrounded by friends in a lively celebration. Through this vibrant depiction, the brand film not only showcases the beauty of ethnic fashion but also inspires women to express themselves, embracing their unique styles.

Talking about the announcement, Sidhant Keshwani, Founder & CEO of Libas, said “Our partnership with Kiara Advani marks a significant milestone for Libas as we embark on a journey to elevate our brand to new heights of sophistication and style. With Kiara's unparalleled charm and fashion-forward approach, we are confident that she will help us in our mission to premiumize the Libas brand, making it the go-to destination for discerning consumers seeking aspirational ethnic wear. We truly believe Kiara embodies the essence of Libas, making her an ideal choice to represent the brand on a global stage ".

Kiara Advani expressed her excitement about joining forces with Libas, stating, " As someone who values the timeless elegance of ethnic wear, I am thrilled to join forces with Libas as their brand ambassador. Together, we aim to redefine traditional fashion and inspire women to express themselves confidently.”

Libas’ Spring-Summer collection epitomizes the latest trends, blending timeless fabrics like cotton and linen with intricate threadwork and vibrant pastel hues. Featuring elegant silhouettes, signature gota work, and delicate embellishments, the collection offers a modern interpretation of classic elegance. With a rich blend of textures and contemporary prints, Libas continues to captivate with its timeless appeal and attention to detail.

