Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor were recently seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Rashmika Mandanna has wooed the audiences with her electrifying chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Their fresh pairing indeed set the screen ablaze and the nation has bestowed immense love on Rashmika as Geetanjali while they wanted to see more of her with Ranbir on the screen.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna become face of 7Up; first commercial out!

Interstingly, Rashmika collaborated with Ranbir for an advertising commercial and got all the fans beaming with joy. As this most loved pairing has come together, we are sure they are going to yet again win our hearts with their crackling chemistry. This has indeed left the fans talking on social media about Rashmika and Ranbir coming together.

One fan commented, "Gonna buy 7up now..yeh hui na correct kind of marketing." A user quipped " Omgg! We've been waiting to see you together on screen! Best Jodi #RaRa." Another user excitedly says, "Hamari Geetanjali- Ranvijay ko humne itna miss kiya hain!" A fan said " #RaRa supremacy!"

Rashmika and Ranbir have been signed up by a leading brand as the brand ambassadors given their immense fan following across the nation and their pairing has been widely appreciated posts in Animal.

Be rest assured that we are going to witness some extremely fun association of these two actors.

While on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in several movies that she has signed. The actress; upcoming movies are Kubera, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Chavva, Animal Park, Rainbow, and The Girlfriend.

