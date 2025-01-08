Maddock Films unveiled its ambitious plans for an expanded Horror-Comedy Universe, featuring eight interconnected films set to release over the next four years. According to a report by PeepingMoon, Shakti Shalini, slated for a December 31, 2025 release, will star Kiara Advani in the titular role. The project, inspired by Indian folklore, will be directed by Ajitpal Singh, best known for his critically acclaimed work on Tabbar.

Shakti Shalini will be Maddock’s fifth standalone film in the franchise, following hits like Stree and Bhediya. The supernatural comedy aims to offer a fresh narrative approach while maintaining ties to the overarching universe. The report further added that the production is set to commence in April or May 2025, with the storyline promising a blend of folklore-driven horror and humor that distinguishes it from its predecessors.

Ajitpal Singh Joins Maddock Films

Ajitpal Singh brings his unique storytelling expertise to Shakti Shalini. Known for emotionally driven narratives like Tabbar and Fire in the Mountains, Singh’s selection hints at a distinctive treatment for the film. Singh’s past work has received critical acclaim, including recognition at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and the Oberhausen International Short Film Festival. His involvement underscores Dinesh Vijan’s commitment to expanding the franchise with innovative talent.

Kiara Advani’s Growing Filmography

Kiara Advani’s addition to the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe places her among leading actresses such as Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Advani, who recently wrapped filming for Game Changer and War 2, has a packed schedule ahead. She will headline major projects including Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, both slated for 2026 releases.

The Roadmap for Maddock’s Horror-Comedy Universe

Maddock Films’ expanded universe promises a series of interconnected narratives culminating in a climactic two-part event in 2028. Following Shakti Shalini, audiences can look forward to Bhediya 2, Chamunda, and Stree 3, setting the stage for Pehla Mahayudh and Doosara Mahayudh.

