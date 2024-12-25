After all the history over the years, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are all set to team up for the first time. Yes, you heard that right. According to reliable sources, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are set to join hands on an action-packed love story directed by Satyaprem Ki Katha fame Sameer Vidhwans.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar join hands for Rs. 150 crore action love story; Sameer Vidhwans to direct

According to sources, Kartik and Karan have been discussing a collaboration for the longest time and things are finally in place. "Kartik loved the subject of Sameer Vidhwans. He was initially discussing the same with Sajid Nadiadwala, during the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha. However, recently, he took the subject to Karan Johar, who loved the idea and agreed to bankroll the film spearheaded by Kartik. The film will mark the reunion of Kartik and Sameer after Satyaprem Ki Katha," a source told Bollywood Hungama exclusively.

The source informed that the film is among the most ambitious love stories of modern times, with a tone of adventure and action. "It's an ambitious film to be made on a budget of Rs. 150 crores, and the entire team is very excited to bring the film to the audience in 2026. This could be Kartik's next for the big screen after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," the source told us further.

Kartik took his time to sign a feature film after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and this is a script he has immense faith in. The film will be co-produced by Dharma Productions with Namah Pictures. The film will be officially announced within the next 2 days, and take the internet by storm. Remember, you read this news FIRST ON BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA!

