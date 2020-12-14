Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.12.2020 | 2:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli to resume Jug Jugg Jeeyo shooting, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor still recovering

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this month, Jug Jugg Jeeyo shooting came to a halt after Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and director Raj Mehta tested positive for COVID-19. Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, debutante Prajakta Koli also returned to Mumbai as they are waiting to resume the shooting. As per the latest reports, the latter will be beginning the new schedule soon.

Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli to resume Jug Jugg Jeeyo shooting, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor still recovering

As per a daily, it is becoming difficult to get combination dates of the actors after the shooting was halted. So, Anil, Kiara, and Prajakta will be likely shooting their parts later this week. Under the guidance of Shashank Khaitan, co-producer, and a team of assistant directors, the makers are planning to kick off the shoot by Thursday, December 17. While Neetu Kapoor has tested negative, she is still in recovery and the same goes for Varun, Raj, and Maniesh Paul. They will only join once their health becomes better.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is produced by Dharma Productions.

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirms that Neetu Kapoor has tested negative for COVID-19

More Pages: Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar join…

Ajay Devgn begins the shooting of his…

Western Railways ropes in Sonu Sood to make…

Remo D’Souza suffers a heart attack;…

Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi to…

NBSA directs three news channels to air…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification