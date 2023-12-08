Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday are all set to share the screen in their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film is slated to start streaming on Netflix from 26 December. Taking the excitement of fans a notch higher, the makers have decided to release the trailer of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on December 10.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer to release on December 10; check out fresh posters

On Thursday, Netflix India took to its social media handle and shared a fresh poster of the film featuring Ananya Panday. In the poster, Panday can be seen sporting a short-hair style while taking a mirror selfie. She was introduced as Ahana. The caption read, “We’re simple people - we see Ahana in a picture, we like it / Get ready to follow her journey! #KhoGayeHumKahan trailer arrives in 3 days!”

Meanwhile, today, they introduced the character of Siddhant Chaturvedi as Imaad. The caption for the post, read, “Trying to swipe right on this picture and failing. Guess we’ll just wait to meet Imaad / #KhoGayeHumKahan trailer arrives in 2 days.” Having said that, it seems, the makers will release Adarsh Gourav’s character poster tomorrow.

Speaking of the film, it is helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s banner, in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends- together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.

