comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 08.12.2023 | 5:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Animal Dunki Tiger 3 Salaar Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kakka fame Lakshmika Sajeevan, 24, passes away in Sharjah

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kakka fame Lakshmika Sajeevan, 24, passes away in Sharjah

en Bollywood News Kakka fame Lakshmika Sajeevan, 24, passes away in Sharjah

The reports suggest that the young actress suffered a heart attack. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Lakshmika Sajeevan, who has predominantly worked in Malayalam films, passed away in Sharjah. The news of her demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Hailing from Palluruthy, she was the daughter of Sajeev and Limita and widely known for her performance in the short film Kakka.

Kakka fame Lakshmika Sajeevan, 24, passes away in Sharjah

Kakka fame Lakshmika Sajeevan, 24, passes away in Sharjah

The circumstances surrounding Lakshmika's death remain unclear, with reports suggesting a heart attack as the cause. Having spent the past few years working in Sharjah, Lakshmika's contribution to the entertainment world, especially through her remarkable performance in Kakka, has left an indelible mark.

Kakka depicted the survival story of marginalised individuals facing ridicule due to physical disabilities. The film eloquently highlighted the importance of inner beauty, transcending the societal emphasis on physical appearances. Lakshmika's portrayal resonated deeply with audiences and earned critical acclaim.

Beyond her notable role in Kakka, Lakshmika also made appearances in several Malayalam films, including Yamandan Premakatha, Panchavarnathatha, Saudi Vellakka, Puzhayamma, Uyare, Oru Kuttanadan Blog, and Nityaharitha Nayakan

As news of her untimely demise circulates on social media, fans express disbelief and grief over the loss in the comments sections of her posts. 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Fighter teaser: Tricolour shot, top-class…

BREAKING: After the blockbuster success of…

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer…

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut…

Manoj Bajpayee on carrying a baby while…

EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Karnick spills details…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification