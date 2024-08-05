It's only been two weeks, but the contestants of Colors’ reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 hosted by Rohit Shetty are more than ready to outperform each other in Romania. Amid the flag frenzy and race against the clock, the daredevils fought tooth and nail to evade the elimination round. However, as fate would have it, Shilpa Shinde was ousted from the show's 14th edition. The actress received immense love from fans on the show for not only overcoming her fears on the show but also for her honesty and sincerity.

Here’s how Shilpa Shinde got eliminated from the show

The actor and reality show star was known for her comic timing that she would bring on the sets of the stunt-based reality show. Shinde kicked off her 'Khatron' journey with a bang, partnering with Karan Veer Mehra to form the mischievous duo 'Shikar'. The pair quickly became the resident pranksters, leaving their fellow contestants in stitches. In a nail-biting face-off against Niyati Fatnani, she found herself in a sticky situation. Tasked with unscrewing bolts and grabbing flags while covered in a swarm of bees, Shinde channelled her inner Marathi mulgi, blurting out hilarious slang as she swatted her way to victory. As the second week rolled in with new rules emphasizing the importance of stunt order, Shinde found herself in hot water. Her suggestion that seniors should take the lead sparked a rebellion among the show's newcomers, leading to a huge spat. Despite her efforts and antics, Shinde's tryst came to an unexpected end, when she got eliminated due to a shock stunt.

