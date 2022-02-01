The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves is facing the wrath of nationalists in China after it was announced earlier this week that he will be performing at an upcoming benefit concert for Tibet. It was revealed this week that Keanu Reeves will be one of the headliners for the 35th annual Tibet House U.S. Benefit Concert on March 3, alongside artists including Patti Smith, Trey Anastasio and Jason Isbell. Legendary composer Philip Glass is serving as the concert’s artistic director.

Some Chinese social media users, known locally as “little pinks,” have gone so far as to suggest that Reeves’ recently released The Matrix Resurrections should be boycotted in retaliation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest Matrix movie had already flopped in China prior to revelations about Reeves’ involvement in the pro-Tibet event — the film opened to just $7.5 million and has earned $12.4 million to date — so the sudden outrage is unlikely to make much difference to the Warner Bros. title’s bottom line.

Many Western celebrities have seen their personal brands iced out of China’s massive entertainment market after voicing support for Tibet in the past.

Richard Gere has been banned from Chinese screens for years over his vocal support for Tibet. Brad Pitt also was banned for nearly two decades after starring in the film Seven Years in Tibet in 1997. Lady Gaga effectively has been prohibited from performing in the country ever since she met with the Dalai Lama in 2016.

Founded in in 1987, Tibet House is a New York-based educational nonprofit committed to the preservation of Tibetan culture. The group was established by supporters of the Dalai Lama and Beijing authorities have labeled it as a separatist organization advocating for Tibetan independence. China regards the culturally unique Tibetan region as an essential piece of its national territory and any suggestion of Tibetan independence is .

The Matrix Resurrections released in India on 22nd December 2021.

Also Read: Keanu Reeves treats friends, family and co-workers with full expense-paid San Francisco getaway for The Matrix: Resurrections premiere

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.