The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves has proved once again why he is Hollywood’s one of the most generous person. Being one of the most bankable star, the 57-year old actor is known for donating millions to charity and regularly coming through with impressive wrap gifts. Reeves continued the selfless streak to mark his return to as Neo on Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections for Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow.

To make sure that everyone was included in the festivities, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves invited all of his reps (agents, manager, publicist, etc.), members of his inner circle and other key insiders who helped him train to celebrate the film’s Decmeber 18 world premiere event in San Francisco. As a token of his appreciation, Reeves took care of private jet travel and hotel accommodations, premiere tickets, and even organized a special post-premiere brunch for invitees, among other gifts.

While walking the green carpet at The Matrix Resurrections premiere at San Francisco’s historic Castro Theatre, Chad Stahelski, who graduated from Neo’s stunt double on the Matrix trilogy to directing Reeves in the John Wick franchise, confirmed the generous gesture. “He flew a bunch of us up here,” Stahelski said. “He’s incredibly generous. In the audience tonight will be so many people that helped him, from his martial art trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt crew. He makes sure that his friends and family are here. He’s epic.”

Earlier, Keanu Reeves doled out Harley-Davidson motorcycles to members of The Matrix Reloaded stunt team, and gifted Rolex Submariner watches to his stunt crew on the forthcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.

The Matrix Resurrections released in India on December 22, 2021.

