Last Updated 01.02.2022 | 12:34 PM IST

Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki season 2 likely to start shooting this summer in England

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The second season of the Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki has been confirmed to be under development. Late last year, it was reported that Loki would start prepping for its second season in February 2022, with filming starting in June.

Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki season 2 likely to start shooting this summer in England

According to the casting website, Backstage, it was reported that the second season is indeed looking to start filming in the summer. While any specific dates were not announced, they did confirm that the shoot will take place at Pinewood Studios in England. With a mid-year start, and that’s if there are no COVID-related delays, it’s now safe to assume that we won’t be seeing season 2 until early 2023.

Loki is a television series created by Michael Waldron for the streaming service Disney+, based on Marvel Comics featuring the character of the same name. It is the third television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise. The series takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline.

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors also starring. Loki premiered on June 9, 2021. Its first season, consisting of six episodes, concluded on July 14 and is part of Phase Four of the MCU. It received positive reviews, with praise for the performances, musical score, and visuals.

Also Read: Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki to premiere on Disney+ on June 11, 2021

