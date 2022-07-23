Keanu Reeves, who appeared at Comic-Con on Friday, announced that he will join writer Matt Kindt to co-author a book set in the BRZRKR universe which is being developed into both a film and an anime show for Netflix.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the John Wick star will collaborate on the title with a yet-to-be-announced writer. The BRZRKR comics are published by BOOM! Studios and concern a half-mortal, half-god warrior named B. who has spent tens of thousands of years fighting around the globe.

As per the report, the announcement that Reeves is working on a BRZRKR novel was made in a video clip by Keith Clayton, an executive at Random House, which will publish the book. Clayton described Reeves' collaborator on the project as a New York Times bestselling author "with a truly great and distinctive vision."

"It was cool, man; we met in Berlin," said the actor who was on hand at the panel to elaborate on the project and his work with the mystery collaborator. "They read the comic, they enjoyed it, and they had a lot of questions. They were kind of open, and curious, and liked the premise, but then it was like, '...and?' And then [we] started to work together. I mean, this will be a collaboration.”

“It's something that the author will be writing,” he continued. “They've been kind enough to offer a collaboration. We've been speaking and doing outlines and concepts but they've brought something really original to the table and they were like, 'What do you think?' And I think all of us were like, 'Sounds crazy but amazing. And, yes, please.' Random House is making it happen, and the author is starting work on it it.”

The BRZRKR comic series will run through 2024 and the story universe will have a spinoff novel written by a famed author — though it wasn’t revealed who. Random House has the rights to the story and will publish the book. No date for when that will drop.

