Music video for Aamir Khan starrer ‘Tur Kalleyan’ from Laal Singh Chaddha to drop on July 25, 2022

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After releasing the first music video for the song ‘Kahani’ from the film Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers are all set to drop the music video of the song ‘Tur Kalleyan’ starring Aamir Khan on 25th July 2022. This music video is one of the longest shot sequences from the film. This video taps into the most picturesque locations of India.

Sung by Arijit Singh, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi, composed by Pritam and lyrics by  Amitabh Bhattacharya, the audio version of the song was loved nationwide. ‘Tur Kalleyan’ plays a pivotal role in the journey of Laal Singh Chaddha. The song reflects on Laal’s transformational journey to self-love and finding himself .

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

