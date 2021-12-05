The wedding festivities of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will commence in two days. The couple is all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan with the ceremonies taking place from December 7 to December 10. The couple will be arriving at the venue on Monday, a day before the festivities commence. Meanwhile, family members and other guests have already started arriving at the venue.

According to sources close to Katrina Kaif, her brother Sebastien Laurent Michael would be her best man. He will raise a toast and has prepared a speech for Katrina and Vicky.

Meanwhile, the wedding was confirmed last week by district collector Rajendra Kishan of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The District Collector revealed that a total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities will be attending the wedding. "We have been informed by organizers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10," he said, speaking to the media.

The sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on December 8. The couple will tie the knot on December 9 and will conclude the festivities with a reception on December 10.

