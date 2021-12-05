The wedding festivities of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will commence in two days. The couple is all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan with the ceremonies taking place from December 7 to December 10. The couple will be arriving at the venue of Monday, a day before the festivities commence. Meanwhile, family members and other guests have already started arriving at the venue.



Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kushal will be having the perfect big fat Indian wedding and are looking into every little detail of the ceremony. According to our sources, the mandap, where Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pheras would take place, has been specially designed in a complete royal style. Reportedly, an attractive pavilion or gazebo of sorts, completely made of glass, has also been erected at the venue.

The Six Senses Fort Barwara is said to be a symbol of royal India. Despite its traditional theme, the place boasts of private and outdoor pools, steam, sauna, signature spa treatments, fitness centers, aerial yoga pavilions, tepidariums, and much more.

Special suites have also been booked for the bride and groom for their big day. Vicky will be staying at the Raja Mansingh suite, while Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suite. As per reports, the cost of one night of the suite is Rs. 7 lakh each. The property is a 2.5-hour drive from Jaipur International Airport and a 30-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park.

The sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on December 8. The couple will tie the knot on December 9 and will conclude the festivities with a reception on December 10.

