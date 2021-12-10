Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who have been in a relationship for a while, have officially tied the knot in a Punjabi ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9. The couple got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan in the presence of family and friends. A few close friends from Bollywood including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Sharvari Wagh were present at the wedding.

Vicky and Katrina share great relationships with members of the film industry but could not invite everyone owing to the COVID-19 protocols in place. However, after their wedding ceremony, they sent out a gift hamper to everyone they could not invite for their wedding along with a thoughtful handwritten note.

The note read, "On Dec 9th, by the grace of God and with the blessings of our parents we took one of the biggest steps of our lives and decided to tie the knot. Despite our wishes, we were unable to celebrate together because of the current situation but we do hope to share this happiness with you in person very soon. As we embark on this exciting new journey, your love and blessings mean a lot to us. Thank you for all your support, always. Thank you for being a part of our family.”

On Friday morning, Katrina and Vicky were spotted taking a helicopter to Jaipur airport from where they took a private plane to Mumbai. The newly married couple will be living together in a luxurious 4 BHK apartment in Juhu and will be neighbours to actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli.

