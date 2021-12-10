South Korean pop group ASTRO member Rocky is all set to star in an upcoming web drama. The singer-turned-actor is gearing up for another project titled Salty Idol.

On December 10, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, his agency Fantagio confirmed, “ASTRO’s Rocky has been cast in the web drama Salty Idol. He worked hard to return with a good character in this project, too, so please show him your interest and love.”

Salty Idol is a growth comedy web drama that depicts the sad daily life of an idol. Despite rising to stardom, he suffers from various hardships, including financial difficulty. In the web drama, Rocky will be playing Hwiyeon, who was a solo artist but joined the idol group XPierce as a second generation member. XPierce became popular after their first album successfully climbed up the charts again. However, since Hwiyeon wasn’t a member of the group when the first album was released, he is excluded from XPierce’s fans.

Although Hwiyeon is a member of a famous idol group, he suffers hardships in life that normal people deal with. However, he has a strong will to find solutions by himself. Rocky will revitalize the drama by portraying various ways to overcome this pitiful situation, and he will also play an active role in bringing out the comical elements.

On the work front, Rocky last featured in 2021 drama Find Me If You Can and is currently waiting for the release of his drama Chung Chun HyangJeon which will be aired in December.

Salty Idol is scheduled to air this winter.

