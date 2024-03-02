Katrina Kaif reveals the difference between Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar: “Salman is always thinking of the larger story of a film, rather than the scene at hand alone. With Akshay, there’s a lot more improvisation”

Katrina Kaif’s easy-going attitude, work ethic, fame and talent have made her an ideal co-star. It’s no wonder that she has worked with certain actors multiple times. Interestingly, she has been paired opposite both Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in as many as 7 films. These 7 films with Salman are Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005), Partner (2007), Yuvvraaj (2008), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Bharat (2019) and Tiger 3 (2023). With Akshay, she featured in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), De Dana Dan (2009), Tees Maar Khan (2010) and Sooryavanshi (2021). She also featured in cameos in a film with these actors – Hello (2008) with Salman Khan and Blue (2009) with Akshay Kumar. This makes it 8 films in total with these top stars.

In an in-depth interview with Mayank Shekhar of Mid-Day, Katrina Kaif opened up on this aspect and the difference between the two. Katrina revealed that while Akshay is an early-morning person, Salman Khan is the opposite. Katrina said, “It’s just the morning and night thing—who you see more daylight with. With Akshay [a morning person], I just have to request him for a later call time on the set. With Salman, it’s the opposite.”

She continued, “I have to ask Salman, ‘Please come early, no?’ That apart, they’re two totally different individuals. While it doesn’t look like it, Salman is always thinking of the larger story of a film, rather than the scene at hand alone. With Akshay, there’s a lot more improvisation.”

Nevertheless, Katrina Kaif makes it clear that “I’m not focused on what my co-actor is doing. I come prepared to the set. That’s what I do on my own. And then I incorporate that with the director and co-actor.”

