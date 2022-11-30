The IFFI jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid made a rather powerful statement after watching one of the biggest releases of the year, The Kashmir Files. The filmmaker was reportedly left quite ‘shocked’ after watching this Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi starrer and even accused it to be a part of a ‘propoganda’ film and went on to call it ‘vulgar’. While many filmmakers, actors, and other members of the fraternity lashed out on Lapid for making these comments, now Israel Counsel General Kobbi Shoshani have also extended his support for the same.

Anupam Kher recently met up with Israel Counsel General Kobbi Shoshani and shared a video of the same on his social media. The actor also shared in this post about Mr. Shoshani visiting his school Actor Prepares, which is an educational institute for aspiring actors and actresses. He expressed his gratitude towards the Israel Counsel General adding, “Thank you dearest @KobbiShoshani, Counsel General of #Israel in Mumbai for visiting my school @actorprepares. Our friendship is too strong to get affected by an individual’s vulgar remark at @iffi. But I really appreciate your gesture, generosity and kindness.”

Thank you dearest @KobbiShoshani, Counsel General of #Israel in Mumbai for visiting my school @actorprepares. Our friendship is too strong to get affected by an individual’s vulgar remark at @iffi. But I really appreciate your gesture, generosity and kindness. ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/UI7ecm59FN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 29, 2022



In the video posted by Kher, Israel Counsel General Kobbi Shoshani not only revealed that he saw the film The Kashmir Files, a year ago and also expressed his love for the film. He not only apologized for the comment made by Nadav Lapid during IFFI 2022 but also added that his was a private opinion that does not represent the entire country of Israel. He went on assert that it is possibly the opinion of a minority group.

Not too long ago, after Lapid made his comments about the film, Anupam Kher too shared a video slamming the filmmaker for making such nasty remarks about the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, For the unversed, The Kashmir Files is inspired by real life events which includes the exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the state.

