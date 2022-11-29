The event of the 53rd International Film Festival Of India this year was quite happening, given that it premiered some of the most noteworthy Bollywood films released in 2022. And, when it comes to noteworthy films of 2022, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files is nearly impossible to miss out on. However, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who was also one of the jury heads of IFFI, and him calling the film “propaganda and vulgar” have created a buzz on the internet. Hours after a video of him from the event went viral, The Kashmir Files actors Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar reacted to it.

Anupam Kher takes a sly dig at IFFI Jury Head for calling The Kashmir Files “propaganda, vulgar movie”; Darshan Kumaar also reacts

Taking a sly dig at Naved Lapid’s remark on TKF, Anupam Kher shared a post on his verified social media handle. The multiple-picture post included his still from the film as well as the official cover of The Schindler's List. In Hindi, the actor wrote, “No matter how high the height of the lie is... It is always smaller in front of the truth.” As soon as Kher shared the post on his handles, a section of netizens extended their support in the comments section.

The Schindler’s List, which was released in 1993, revolves around a German industrialist who saved more than a thousand mostly Polish-Jewish refugees from the Holocaust.

As mentioned above, Darshan Kumaar also expressed his disappointment over the IFFI jury member’s comment. In an interview with TOI, Kumar said, “Everyone has their own individual opinions on anything they see and perceive. But one can’t deny the fact that The Kashmir Files is a film which has depicted the actual plight of the Kashmiri pandit community, who are still fighting for justice against the brutal acts of terrorism. So this film is not based on vulgarity but on reality.”

For the unversed, Nadav Lapid condemned The Kashmir Files during his speech at the event. In a video, he can be heard saying, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie that's inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”

