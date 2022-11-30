comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.11.2022 | 1:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhediya Drishyam 2 Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky Cirkus
follow us on

IIFA 2023 press conference: Farah Khan reveals why Salman Khan prefers dancing over hosting; gets a funny response from him, watch

Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Badshah, Farhan Akhtar, Sunidhi Chauhan and Nucleya will also perform at the Indian Film Academy and Awards 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The organisers of the 23rd Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) are gearing up for a star-studded show with Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan, among others. Recently, the organisers hosted a press conference, which was attended by the above-mentioned stars along with Farah Khan, Badshah, Farhan Akhtar, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Amit Trivedi. Interestingly, during the press conference, Farah Khan revealed Salman Khan prefers dancing over hosting.

IIFA 2023 press conference: Farah Khan reveals why Salman Khan prefers dancing over hosting; gets a funny response from him, watch

IIFA 2023 press conference: Farah Khan reveals why Salman Khan prefers dancing over hosting; gets a funny response from him, watch

In a video, Salman jokingly poked fun at IIFA for getting Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, and Badshah to host this year’s event. Responding to Salman’s remark, Farah stated that they will be hosting other events. While calling those events “bigger” than his event, Khan continued to entertain the audience present over there.

However, Farah was quick to give a reply to Salman as she asserted, “Because you said - you prefer to dance. Because that was easier for you. You have to do hosting for three hours whereas you can get done with dancing in six minutes.”

Later, in the event, the Tiger actor also recalled his experience of being a part of the IIFA Awards for the past 20 years. He said, “I am glad to be going back to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. In the last edition, I hosted the awards with Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul and made everyone present not just laugh, but cry too as I opened my heart to them. This time, I promise to make them stand up and dance with me as we celebrate Indian cinema globally.”

For the unversed, IIFA 2023 will be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from February 9 to 11, next year.

Also Read: IIFA 2023 Inauguration ceremony: Badshah says he is “excited” to host the event; Farah Khan’s witty reply leaves us in splits, watch

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bollywood Hungama is all set to host its…

After Porsche, Ram Kapoor is now a proud…

Maarrich director Dhruv Lather calls Seven,…

Photos: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s…

Canadian rapper Kris Wu sentenced to 13…

EXCLUSIVE: Giorgia Andriani reveals the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification