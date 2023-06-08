Abhishek Agarwal has announced that he will be distributing free tickets of the Prabhas starrer to Government schools, orphanages, and old age homes.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan will be coming together on the big screens to recreate the epic battle of Ram vs Ravana in their upcoming mythological drama Adipurush, that is slated for release next week. Now, producer Abhishek Agarwal known for Pan India films like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, has decided to celebrate this epic saga in a special way by donating tickets to those who cannot afford to watch in theatres.

The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal to donate 10,000+ tickets of Adipurush across Telangana

Producer Abhishek Agarwal has announced to donate 10,000+ tickets of Adipurush for free and it would be given to Government schools, orphanages, and old age homes across the state of Telangana. In a statement shared by his production house, it is said, “This June, let us celebrate the most noble one. Let's celebrate the Maryada Purushottham. Let's celebrate Adipurush. Every chapter of Lord Shri Ram is a lesson to mankind. This generation needs to learn about him and follow his Divine Footsteps. Let's immerse in an experience like never before. 10,000+ Tickets (Across Telangana) Would be given to all the Government schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes for Free by Mr. Abhishek Agarwal.” The note also explains how they can contact the production house to receive their free tickets.

A source close to the producer appreciated this initiative adding, “It’s a great gesture by Abhishek Agarwal, given it’s a great opportunity for those who can’t affordable to buy a ticket to watch the movie.” On the work front, Abhishek Agarwal is all set to co-produce another pan India venture titled Tiger Nageswara Rao starring Ravi Teja, which is inspired by true events.

Coming to Adipurush, the film, directed by Om Raut, features Prabhas in the role of Raghav, Kriti Sanon as his wife Janaki, Sunny Singh as his brother Laxmanan, Saif Ali Khan as Lankeshwar, Devdatta Nage as Lord Bajrang, among others. It is slated to release on June 16 in Hindi and Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

